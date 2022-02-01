Short Interest in FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) Expands By 48.3%

FAR Limited (OTCMKTS:FARYF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,700 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the December 31st total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 57.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FARYF opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. FAR has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62.

Get FAR alerts:

FAR Company Profile

FAR Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company, with assets in West Africa, East Africa and Australia. Its portfolio includes Senegal and Guinea-Bissau in West Africa; and Kenya in East Africa. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for FAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.