Short Interest in Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Decreases By 21.9%

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRCOY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $58.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,278. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. Fast Retailing has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Fast Retailing Company Profile

FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. operates as a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which centers in casual wear. It operates through the following segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, Global Brands, and Others. The UNIQLO Japan segment manages UNIQLO clothing business within the Japan.

