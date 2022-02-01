Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Drops By 24.1%

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2022

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from 30.00 to 29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS DBMBF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.