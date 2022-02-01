Short Interest in FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Drops By 24.1%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 210,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 133.0 days.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from 30.00 to 29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS DBMBF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

