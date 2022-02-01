Short Interest in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Rises By 49.3%

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the December 31st total of 103,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 248,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $28.90 on Tuesday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $31.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

