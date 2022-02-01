Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Drops By 23.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 21,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $13.86.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
