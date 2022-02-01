Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Drops By 23.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 21,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,053. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.38. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 6.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

