Short Interest in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Grows By 113.8%

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, an increase of 113.8% from the December 31st total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

GNPX opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34. Genprex has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $95.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of -0.58.

Get Genprex alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Genprex during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Genprex by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 354,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 629,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 323,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 176,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Genprex by 137.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 156,275 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.