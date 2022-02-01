Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Declines By 22.8%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,600 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the December 31st total of 918,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Globant by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in Globant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globant by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Globant by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Globant by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLOB traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,319. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.40. Globant has a 1 year low of $191.92 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOB has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.90.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

