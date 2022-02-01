Short Interest in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Expands By 43.1%

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the December 31st total of 226,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Highland Transcend Partners I in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Highland Transcend Partners I stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. The company had a trading volume of 32,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,799. Highland Transcend Partners I has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $10.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTPA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $491,000. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highland Transcend Partners I Company Profile

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

