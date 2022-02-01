Short Interest in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) Decreases By 24.3%

HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the December 31st total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of HMCO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 19,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,721. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82. HumanCo Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $13.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HumanCo Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in HumanCo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

