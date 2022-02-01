Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Decreases By 24.8%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,500 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 310,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ IPA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,681. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 384.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 175,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 139,255 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 50,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

