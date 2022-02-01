Short Interest in Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Expands By 113.1%

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 113.1% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMPHF opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15. Imperial Helium has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

