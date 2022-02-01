Short Interest in Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) Drops By 25.0%

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IBA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.15. 4,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,695. Industrias Bachoco has a 12 month low of $38.30 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 26.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

