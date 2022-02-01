Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Drops By 22.3%

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 106,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

IPHA stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,393. Innate Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPHA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.90.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sÃ©zary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; and IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway.

