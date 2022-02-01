Short Interest in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Expands By 43.0%

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 50,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.88. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative net margin of 366.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.07%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter worth $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 289.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 47,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA engages in the management of shopping centers and office buildings. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Malls, Offices Sales & Development, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment includes the operation and development of shopping centers, lease of retail stores, and other spaces.

