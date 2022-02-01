Short Interest in Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Rises By 39.4%

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 932,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 217,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LGV stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.72. 676,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,833. Longview Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 188,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 74,348 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 855.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 95,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 85,570 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 312,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after buying an additional 221,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

