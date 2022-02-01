Short Interest in Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) Expands By 37.8%

Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,678,300 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the December 31st total of 3,396,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 46,783.0 days.

Mapletree Logistics Trust stock remained flat at $$1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Mapletree Logistics Trust has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

Mapletree Logistics Trust engages in the investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing logistics real estate and real estate related assets. Its properties include oil and chemical logistics; free trade and non-free trade zone third party logistics; food and cold storage; distribution center; and industrial warehousing.

