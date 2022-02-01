Short Interest in MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) Grows By 38.5%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sabby Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MeaTech 3D by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MeaTech 3D by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in MeaTech 3D in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

NASDAQ MITC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.02. The company had a trading volume of 47,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,967. MeaTech 3D has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.51.

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a technology company, focuses on the development and out-licensing of three-dimensional printing technology, biotechnology processes, and customizable manufacturing processes to food processing and food retail companies to manufacture proteins without animal slaughtering. The company engages in developing a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.