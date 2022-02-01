Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Rises By 113.3%

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 113.3% from the December 31st total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDD. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 164,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,139,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,212,000 after acquiring an additional 832,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,771,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,083,000 after acquiring an additional 287,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,216,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 36,950 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:EDD opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $6.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

