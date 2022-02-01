Short Interest in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG) Increases By 48.9%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:MCAG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the December 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MCAG stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

Get Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V alerts:

About Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V is based in New York.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.