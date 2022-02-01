Short Interest in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Drops By 22.6%

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,018,200 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 1,315,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36.5 days.

NSRGF stock traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.75. 6,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,112. Nestlé has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $143.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,503,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NSRGF shares. Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Nestlé in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nestlé has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

