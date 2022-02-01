Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Expands By 37.7%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 5,840,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 432.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.73. 3,426,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,858. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. New York Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.85.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 118.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

