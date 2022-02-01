Short Interest in NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Increases By 37.0%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 525,100 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 656.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXDCF remained flat at $$7.29 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. NEXTDC has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $10.25.

Get NEXTDC alerts:

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers cloud connectivity for organizations; data center-as-a-service solutions; universal connectivity solutions; cloud center ecosystems; data-center infrastructure management; and intelligent service management services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.