Short Interest in NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Drops By 22.7%

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NUGN stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 3,790,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. NuGene International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

NuGene International Company Profile

NuGene International, Inc engages in the research, development, and sales and marketing of cosmeceutical skincare products. It distributes products domestically and internationally through dermatologists, plastic surgeons, medical offices, and day and resort spas. The company was founded on October 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

