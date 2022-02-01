Short Interest in NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) Drops By 22.7%

NuGene International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,186,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NUGN stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 3,790,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02. NuGene International has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
NuGene International Company Profile
