Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Grows By 112.8%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of NIM stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
