Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Grows By 112.8%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 112.8% from the December 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NIM stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

