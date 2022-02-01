Short Interest in Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Increases By 49.0%

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,300 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the December 31st total of 337,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,023.0 days.
OSUKF stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.00. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.
About Otsuka
Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.