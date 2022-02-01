Short Interest in Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Expands By 48.4%

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 48.4% from the December 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 32.4 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $10.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.14.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of pizza restaurants. It manufactures and delivers pizza through its network of restaurants, which includes Pizza Pizza Ltd. and Flying Pizza 73. The company was founded on April 4, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

