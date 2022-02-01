Short Interest in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Drops By 23.3%

Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the December 31st total of 91,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE PNTM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,542. Pontem has a 12 month low of $9.43 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79.

Get Pontem alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Pontem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of Pontem by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 849,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 146,366 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Pontem in the 4th quarter valued at $1,140,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Pontem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pontem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.