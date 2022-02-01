Short Interest in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Declines By 23.1%

Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the December 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment by 29.2% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Population Health Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PHIC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,793. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Population Health Investment has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

