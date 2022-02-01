Short Interest in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Decreases By 22.7%

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,100 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the December 31st total of 890,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 491,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POR. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

NYSE POR traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.26. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 507.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.