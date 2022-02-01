Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Declines By 20.1%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,400 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 148,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 21.7% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

PMO opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.85. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.