Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Declines By 24.2%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 707,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in RBC Bearings by 588.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

