Short Interest in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Declines By 24.2%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 707,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,842. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $165.99 and a 1-year high of $250.52.
RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RBC Bearings will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.
RBC Bearings Company Profile
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
