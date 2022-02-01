Short Interest in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Drops By 23.4%

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,700 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 987,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 140,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

