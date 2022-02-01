Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Increases By 38.0%

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the December 31st total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 45,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,324. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $334.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.31.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAR shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

