Short Interest in Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) Declines By 23.4%

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:SISI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,400 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the December 31st total of 131,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ SISI traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $3.66. 8,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,044. Shineco has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08.

Get Shineco alerts:

Shineco (NASDAQ:SISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Shineco, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of plant-based products. It operates through the following segments: Luobuma Products, Herbal Products, and Other Agricultural Products. The Luobuma Products segment focuses in the development, manufacture, and distribution of specialized fabrics, textile products, and other by-products derived from an indigenous Chinese plant called Apocynum Venetum.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Shineco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shineco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.