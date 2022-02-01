Short Interest in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Drops By 23.9%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,600 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 31st total of 257,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have commented on SJW shares. Barclays raised their price objective on SJW Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SJW Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

SJW Group stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.32. 87,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,053. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In other SJW Group news, Director Katharine Armstrong sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Amundi purchased a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $40,684,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $16,536,000. FMR LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SJW Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,730,000 after purchasing an additional 90,970 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in SJW Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,524,000 after purchasing an additional 61,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

About SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

