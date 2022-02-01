Short Interest in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Declines By 22.1%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 685,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Triumph Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Triumph Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 56,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Triumph Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Triumph Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of TGI traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $18.59. The stock had a trading volume of 26,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,289. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.71. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

