Short Interest in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Increases By 40.5%

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 576,500 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the December 31st total of 410,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UVE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 368.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 77.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Insurance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 25.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UVE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,193. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $534.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $12.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

