Short Interest in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Declines By 22.0%

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the December 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE NFJ traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,253. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.45. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $16.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

In other news, CEO George R. Aylward bought 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $99,987.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 30,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 34,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income and gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 20, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

