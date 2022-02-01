SHPING (SHPING) Trading Up 31.6% Over Last 7 Days

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. SHPING has a market capitalization of $61.27 million and approximately $9.08 million worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00044371 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.09 or 0.00116099 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (CRYPTO:SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,731,156,780 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.