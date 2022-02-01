SIBCoin Market Capitalization Tops $235,573.06 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $235,573.06 and approximately $744.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,618.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,779.22 or 0.07196532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.00297852 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.35 or 0.00746649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00011507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00072064 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.11 or 0.00378349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00238877 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,677,243 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

