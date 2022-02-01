Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Up 41.1% in January

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,500 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the December 31st total of 589,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 519.7 days.

Shares of LWSCF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. 2,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,702. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.46.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

