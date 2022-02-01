Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Short Interest Update

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,800 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the December 31st total of 431,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 601,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sierra Metals by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.28. 6,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.87. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. Sierra Metals had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sierra Metals will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Sierra Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

