Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,050,000.00 in Stock

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) major shareholder Llp Abingworth purchased 150,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Sierra Oncology stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.65. 2,300,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,138. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $446.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($0.32). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRRA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Oncology from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $201,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $220,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Oncology during the third quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

