Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €160.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €160.00 ($179.78) target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on Siltronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €165.00 ($185.39) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of FRA WAF traded up €3.25 ($3.65) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €116.00 ($130.34). 220,287 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €133.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €136.30. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($172.13).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

