Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Silvercorp Metals to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$73.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$67.78 million.

SVM opened at C$4.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$739.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.74. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$10.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is 9.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SVM shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.10 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.52.

In other news, Director Rui Feng sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.54, for a total value of C$68,143.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,753,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$26,135,303.70. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.62, for a total value of C$112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,087,470. Insiders sold a total of 172,125 shares of company stock valued at $935,123 in the last three months.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

