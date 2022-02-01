Simple Software Solutions 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.00 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded down 32.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 1st. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $2,446.92 and approximately $3.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Simple Software Solutions coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded 65% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022777 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000724 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Coin Profile

Simple Software Solutions (CRYPTO:SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,156,655 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

