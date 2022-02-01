Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) fell 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $40.98 and last traded at $40.98. 2,480 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 138,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLP. Craig Hallum upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.83. The company has a market cap of $826.57 million, a PE ratio of 86.78 and a beta of 0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 7,668 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $364,690.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,951. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Simulations Plus by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 19,764 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 75,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 37,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,431,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research and regulatory submissions. The firm operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

