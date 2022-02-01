Singapore Airlines (OTCMKTS:SINGF) Shares Up 0.2%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGF)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 405 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SINGF)

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.