SingularityDAO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.14 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $28.04 million and $2.14 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SingularityDAO (SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,322,684 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

