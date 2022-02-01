Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. lessened its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 75.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 84,045 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 36,253 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,824 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of SKX opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $55.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

